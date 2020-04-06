A lot of distancing: Watch Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker nail a 77-yard field goal

Football players are still getting ready for the 2020 season, and that includes the kickers.

And during the course of staying in kicking shape, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker figured he’d back up to try a long one. A really long one.

Butker stopped at 77 yards, then hit an absolute bomb that split the uprights. Thankfully he was filming it.

Windy day in Kansas City, but never going to pass up the opportunity! #77yards 🙌🏼 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/wyy4nJwNu1 — Harrison Butker (@buttkicker7) April 1, 2020

The NFL record for longest field goal in a game is 64 yards. Now, Butker wasn’t dealing with a defense that was trying to block him, or having to time his approach with the snap, and the hold was perfect considering he was using a stand. But still, 77 yards? That’s impressive.

And hey, it gives us something to marvel at while we wait for football to return.