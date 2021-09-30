A hoarse Tom Brady didn't waste many words when he was asked about Mac Jones

When a player is asked about an opposing player, even if they don't directly square off or know much about them, they'll usually find a way to toss out some compliment.

When Tom Brady was asked about Mac Jones, the New England Patriots rookie who has been compared to Brady often, Brady basically passed on saying anything.

Brady comes back to New England for the first time this week, as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was asked what he thought of Jones. Brady had a surprisingly short answer.

"I haven't seen him much at all. Yeah," Brady said in his media conference.

And that was that.

Tom Brady sounds hoarse

There's not too much to be made of the comment, though it did seem a bit icy.

Brady probably hasn't seen much of Jones. He's busy on Sundays when Jones is playing. He doesn't face Jones on the field so there's no reason to study film. It was an honest answer, albeit a clipped one.

Brady also wasn't wearing out his vocal cords. It's clear on that clip that he was hoarse. It's not the best week to get sick, but Brady said he was unsure what's going on.

“I don’t know. I’ve had a few of these days. I don’t know what the deal is, so I gotta try to figure this out,” Brady said, via CBS. “I said my throat’s more tired than arm. Imagine that.”

So maybe he just didn't want to use more than eight words to talk about Jones. Still, it was a bit odd.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will face the Patriots for the first time on Sunday. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brady has little to say about Mac Jones

Brady has no reason to have any particular feeling about Jones. Brady has moved on and, you may have heard, won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay last season. No matter what Jones does, it doesn't affect Brady's legacy. Jones wasn't even Brady's immediate successor; that was Cam Newton.

There are too many storylines for Patriots-Buccaneers this week to worry too much about Brady's non-answer when it came to Jones. The bigger concern might be if he's getting sick going into the most-hyped game of this NFL season.

Brady won't get much of a chance to watch Jones on Sunday night either, as he sits on the sideline trying to dissect Bill Belichick's gameplan against him. Maybe during Brady's bye week he can check out his long-term Patriots replacement.