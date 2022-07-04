Fantasy Football: Are Gabriel Davis, Rashod Bateman worth their rising ADPs?

Few young wide receivers are seeing their fantasy football draft stock rise more than the Buffalo Bills' Gabriel Davis and Baltimore Ravens' Rashod Bateman.

Both receivers — under the age of 24, no less — are walking into individual situations that, on paper, are much more beneficial than they've been. Davis, after an incredible showing in the 2021 playoffs (remember that eye-opening four-touchdown game against the Chiefs?), returns to a Bills offense that is now devoid of the likes of Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders and steps into a No. 2 wideout role across from Stefon Diggs.

Rashod Bateman's role is expected to increase as well, now that Marquise Brown and Sammy Watkins are out of town. He'll also get a full offseason of work alongside a healthy Lamar Jackson. Bateman could just end up as Lamar's second favorite target after All-World tight end, Mark Andrews.

These factors are why Davis and Bateman have a plethora of hype surrounding them, resulting in current ADPs at the start of the 10th round.

But should you buy into the hype, or ignore the upsell? Fantasy football analysts Scott Pianowski and Andy Behrens discuss just that in the video above.

Are Rashod Bateman and Gabriel Davis worth their rising ADPs?

Andy is in on Bateman at draft cost. There is a huge amount of targets left wide open in Baltimore after those aforementioned departures. Andrews, already a target hog, only has room for so much more. Those remaining looks have to go somewhere — they can and should go to Bateman.

The stars are aligning for Rashod Bateman to take a fantasy leap forward. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Scott is less convinced. There just isn't enough established evidence to justify the Bateman hype so far in his short NFL career. The same goes, Scott thinks, for Davis.

Check out the video above for their full analysis of both these talented young wideouts.