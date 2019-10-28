A day before trade deadline, Washington reportedly now open to dealing Trent Williams

As of this writing, there are just under 24 hours until the 2019 NFL trade deadline, which is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

And Washington brass waited until now to decide that they’re willing to deal offensive lineman Trent Williams, who has refused to play for the team this season.

Better late than never maybe?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Report: Washington open to trade

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon that Washington is now open to dealing Williams and has “begun the process of looking at potential suitors.”

Rapoport further tweeted that the Cleveland Browns, whose offensive line has been subpar, are one team interested.

However, it’s unclear at this point what Washington is looking for in return for Williams, a 2010 first-round draft pick who has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last seven years.

Long standoff

Williams has stayed away from the team for months, largely because he’s unhappy with Washington’s medical staff.

In August there were multiple reports that Williams would not play for Washington again “period,” and that the reasons were deeper than money. Despite team president Bruce Allen’s insistence that Williams would play for the club again, we’re now into Week 9 and Williams still hasn’t reported.

Williams’ mistrust of the organization and training staff revolve around a situation earlier this year, when Williams found a growth on his head that scared him. Williams believes medical staff mishandled things. He has since had the growth removed and it was found to be benign.

Williams has two years remaining on a five-year, $66 million extension he signed in 2015.

Washington is reportedly open to trading LT Trent Williams, who has stayed away from the team for months. (John McDonnell/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

Story continues



