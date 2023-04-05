A Babe Ruth bat from 1921 sold for record $1.85 million at auction

A Babe Ruth bat from the 1920 and 1921 seasons was just sold for a record price at an auction this week.

The “Polo Grounds” bat was sold through Hunt Auctions for a record $1.85 million, Hunt Auctions announced on Wednesday. The purchaser is the “only known example to offer photographic corroboration” with the purchase, too. The bat was matched to a 1921 photo of Ruth using it during that season.

Historic Babe Ruth professional model bat once displayed at Polo Grounds sold for $1,850,000. The bat was assigned the highest grade (GU10) by @PSAcard in addition to being photo matched to 1921 season. World record price for any baseball bat! @Yankees @MLB pic.twitter.com/f5Frx3fVxS — Hunt Auctions (@HuntAuctions) April 5, 2023

The bat was last purchased at auction in 2018 for just more than $400,000, but it was estimated that the bat was used between 1920 and 1922. The bat was later matched to the photo, which narrowed the timeframe and increased its value.

"I am very familiar with the 'Polo Grounds' Babe Ruth bat, bringing it into the hobby 30 years ago," John Taube of PSA Pro Bat Services said in a statement provided by Hunt Auctions, via ESPN. "The rich brown patina and the Ruth characteristics that were present, then and now, establish the bat as one of the premier Babe Ruth game-used bats in any collection, public or private."

The "Polo Grounds" bat was matched to a 1921 photo that showed Babe Ruth swinging it during a game. (Mike Segar/Reugers)

Ruth had 59 home runs, which set a single-season record at the time, and 168 RBI in the 1921 season. The bat was graded a perfect 10.

The previous record for a bat sold was set last year when a different Ruth bat sold for $1.68 million.