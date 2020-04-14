A 2017 Houston Astros World Series ring is up for auction

Want to own a cursed piece of history? Now you can! A 2017 Houston Astros World Series ring is currently up for auction.

The ring is being auctioned off through Goldin Auctions. The site describes the ring in detail, focusing on the imagery featured on the ring, its size and weight and the phrases that appear on the ring. One of those is “earned history,” which is pretty hilarious considering the Astros cheated throughout the 2017 season.

The ring belongs to former Astros scout David Brito, according to the Houston Chronicle.

If you’re looking to get in on the bidding, you have some time before the auction ends. The ring will be up until mid May. It’s currently going for $7,000, so start pooling your money now if you want to bid on the item.

Once it’s yours, you are free to do whatever you want with the ring. You can wear it proudly and laugh at the haters who point out it’s from 2017, you can put it in a safe place and sell it years later when its value is even higher or you could melt it down as a form of vengeance. We are not here to judge you.

Anyone concerned about the authenticity of the ring shouldn’t worry. A Certificate of Authenticity from Jostens — the company that made the ring — is included with the ring, making it the one piece of the 2017 Astros that isn’t cheating fans.

