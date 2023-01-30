49ers' bizarre NFC Championship loss to Eagles sets NFL Twitter ablaze

NFL Twitter implodes after 49ers' NFC title game loss to Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Despite the game ending in a blowout, the 49ers' 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field had no shortage of twists and turns.

San Francisco's starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, left the game in the first quarter after suffering a right elbow injury. Replaced by backup quarterback Josh Johnson, the 49ers' fourth quarterback this season, Purdy eventually returned to the game in the third quarter after Johnson was ruled out with a concussion.

The 49ers' absurdly odd quarterback debacle sent NFL Twitter into a frenzy.

The 49ers to Brock Purdy after running out of quarterbacksâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/xjUWKmkcPX — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 29, 2023

This was the moment 49ers fans F*** Up pic.twitter.com/llA8ayXLVg — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 29, 2023

The 49ers QB room right now pic.twitter.com/k52BN5iCYI — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 29, 2023

The 49ers every time a QB goes down pic.twitter.com/l8qhFk1bfV — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) January 29, 2023

Niners putting Purdy back into the game pic.twitter.com/iikVCUXjgm — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 29, 2023

With the 49ers trailing 31-7 late in the fourth quarter, San Francisco's offense came up short on third down, which led to both teams exchanging words on the field. Once the skirmish escalated, 49ers left tackle Trent Williams threw Eagles safety K'Von Wallace to the ground, which injected life back into Twitter during the game's final minutes.

Trent Williams was ejected for throwing an Eagles player to the ground after the play pic.twitter.com/FMDFNsWMd4 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 29, 2023

As someone who has had to dodge being choked out by Trent Williams during a game, I can confirm, Trent Williams DONâ€™T PLAY! ðŸ˜³ðŸ˜³ðŸ˜³ pic.twitter.com/uf4B4UqRd2 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 29, 2023

Eagles won the game but Trent Williams won the war — Jordan Elliott (@splash_cousin) January 29, 2023

Trent Williams after losing the game but winning the fight ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/bX7aqzRW7g — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) January 29, 2023

Despite the unfortunate ending for the 49ers, Sunday's NFC title game had no shortage of entertainment.

After failing to advance to Super Bowl LVII, San Francisco will head home and prepare for an offseason that almost certainly will feature plenty of speculation about the quarterback position.