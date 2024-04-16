99th season of horse racing starts today in Collinsville

ST. LOUIS — Today marks the grand reopening of the Fan Duel Sportsbook and Horse Racing venue in Collinsville, Illinois, previously known as Fairmount Park, for its 99th racing season. The season, which begins today, will continue through November 16th.

The opening day festivities at the track include many activities, including food trucks on-site. The venue will host “Horse Hookey Tuesday” every week at 1 p.m., and live horse races will also take place every Saturday at 7:30 p.m. You can watch a live stream of the races here.

19-year-old enters Alford plea in fatal Lincoln County crash

For those interested in betting, the sportsbook at the venue is open seven days a week, offering both simulcast betting and sports wagering. Additionally, fans should note that the fourth annual $250,000 Fan Duel St. Louis Derby is scheduled for August 24th, promising to be a highlight of this season’s racing calendar.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.