99-yard touchdown drive gives Cardinals 10-3 halftime lead over Steelers

The Steelers had an opportunity to take a 10-3 lead over the Cardinals midway through the second quarter.

But then quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered an ankle injury that’s left him questionable for the rest of the contest. And the Cardinals put together a successful 99-yard drive to take a 10-3 lead at halftime.

Tight end Trey McBride caught his second touchdown of the season from 5-yards out for the score. That was a play after he had appeared to make a catch in the end zone but it was overturned on review, as the ball came out when he hit the ground.

The Cardinals were 4-of-4 on third down on the possession to keep the chains moving.

Quarterback Kyler Murray is 9-of-16 for 95 yards with a touchdown. He's rushed for 7 yards. McBride had a dominant first half with six catches for 67 yards with his TD.

But the 7-4 Steelers have a significant concern with Pickett’s ankle injury. Backup Mitch Trubisky came in to hand off to Najee Harris on fourth-and-goal, which the Cardinals stuffed. Trubisky was also on the field for the last snap of the half, which was a kneel down.

Pickett was 7-of-10 for 70 yards when he exited. Harris has 48 yards rushing.

Pittsburgh is just 1-of-6 on third down.

It has started raining in Pittsburgh, which could be a factor in the contest for the second half.

The Cardinals will have a chance to double up, as they will receive the second-half kickoff.