99-yard pick 6! Eagles' Sydney Brown takes Kyler Murray all the way back

Philadelphia Eagles safety Sydney Brown scores on a 99-yard interception return of an errant Kyler Murray pass. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The Philadelphia Eagles spent the season's first three months in control of the NFC, then let it slip away with three straight losses. If they are going to return to the Super Bowl, they'll need a bit of the big-play mojo they displayed Sunday afternoon against the Arizona Cardinals.

Already up 7-3, the Eagles were trying to contain Kyler Murray and the Cardinals as they reached the edge of the red zone. Murray lofted a pass for Wilson, and someone missed a sign, because the ball ended up in the hands of Philly's wide-open Sydney Brown. With a little help from his teammates, and some clever broken-field running, Brown took the ball back 99 yards for a touchdown.

The touchdown gave Philadelphia a 14-3 lead; Arizona responded with a field goal shortly before halftime.

The Eagles need a win to keep a game ahead of the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East lead, and to keep pace with the San Francisco 49ers, playing the heavy-underdog Washington Commanders at the same time as Philadelphia-Arizona.