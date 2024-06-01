99 days till the Cardinals’ season opener

It is countdown time. On Saturday, it was 99 days from the Arizona Cardinals’ season opener on the road against the Buffalo Bills on September 8.

With 99 days until the season opener, who was the last impactful No. 99?

No. 99 is a retired number for Marshall Goldberg but it was allowed to be unretired for two seasons for defensive lineman J.J. Watt, who played two seasons for the Cardinals in 2021-2022 before he retired from the NFL.

In his final season with the Cardinals, he had 12.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, 25 quarterback hits and seven tipped passes.

He will be a Hall of Famer. The No. 99 will likely never be worn again. It was fun to see it come out of retirement for a couple of years.

