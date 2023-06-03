99 days till Bears season opener: Every player to wear No. 99 for Chicago

The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2023 regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10, which is just 99 days away.

From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.

No. 99 is currently worn by fourth-year defensive end Trevis Gipson, who’s entering a contract year with Chicago. But there have been some other memorable players to don the number, most notably Hall of Fame defensive lineman Dan Hampton.

With 99 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 99 for the Bears (via Pro Football Reference):

DE Trevis Gipson: 2020-present

DE Aaron Lynch: 2018-19

OLB Lamarr Houston: 2014-17

Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

DE/LB Shea McClellin: 2012-13

DT Marcus Harrison: 2010

DE Gaines Adams: 2009

DT Darwin Walker: 2007

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

DT Tank Johnson: 2004-06

DE Joe Tafoya: 2001-03

DT Jim Flanigan: 1995-2000

DT Tim Ryan: 1992-93

DL Dan Hampton: 1979-90

OT/DT Jim Daniell: 1945

OL Frank Rydzewski: 1923

OL Hub Shoemake: 1920

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire