98-yard drive saves Cowboys from upset, down Texans 27-23

The Dallas Cowboys played their worst game of the season on Sunday. Favored by 17 points at home against the Houston Texans, Dallas looked absolutely horrible. They were discombobulated on both offense and special teams, putting the defense in hideous field positions throughout the game. The defense got absolutely no pressure and was confounded by the Texans dual-QB attack.

There were turnovers that started Houston drives at the Cowboys’ 27, 24 and amazingly at the four-yard line with a lead and just five minutes remaining. Somehow, the Cowboys pulled off the goal-line stand when the Texans failed on a fourth-down try. The Cowboys somehow got their act together, going on a 98-yard drive culminating in an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown run on third and goal. Dallas would hold on for the 27-23 victory.

The team moved to 10-3 on the season and somehow kept pace with the Philadelphia Eagles who moved to 11-1 with a big win over New York.

Quarterback Dak Prescott somehow turned a horrible game into a deep-sigh victory, throwing for 73 yards and rushing for another 15 on the winning drive. It was his first game-winning drive of the season and 18th of his career as Dallas secured their fourth win in a row. He overcame two interceptions for the game, one a tip drill off of Noah Brown’s hands, another when his arm was hit in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys were fortunate to escape with a victory, but it counts the same nonetheless. They’ll next travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in Week 15.

