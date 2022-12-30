98% of NFL expert picks this week are coming in against the Saints

That’s about what we expected, but seeing it in print doesn’t make it any easier to accept. The New Orleans Saints are 6.5-point underdogs on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles, and just 2% of this week’s expert picks like them to pull off an upset — meaning an overwhelming 98% majority are backing the Eagles, per NFL Pickwatch.

But that’s going to happen when a team that’s struggled to achieve a 6-9 record flies out to play a 13-2 squad that’s beaten them twice in two years. The Saints have not played a winning brand of football this year, which is reflected in their record and in these weekly game picks.

So it’s safe to say the Saints have their work cut out for them. They’re likely going to be without both starting guards in this game (Cesar Ruiz is done for the year with a Lisfranc injury, while Andrus Peat hasn’t been able to practice due to an ankle issue) while dealing with absences at other position groups.

That’s not to say the Eagles are invincible. They’ve lost twice this year and got lucky in several close games, and this is a league where any team can win on any given Sunday. The Saints have a chance, but it’s not a good one — it’s probably close to the 2% chance we’re seeing from national experts and fan blogs from around the league’s orbit.

