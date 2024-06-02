98 days till the Cardinals’ season opener vs. Bills

The Arizona Cardinals are 98 days away from their 2024 season opener. On September 8, 14 weeks from today, a Sunday, the Cardinals will face the Buffalo Bills on the road.

With 98 days left till the opener, who was the last impactful No. 98?

No. 98 now belongs to defensive lineman Roy Lopez, who joined the Cardinals last season and is back for 2024. He played in 14 games, started five and had 42 total tackles. But he wouldn’t be what you could call super impactful.

The last impactful No. 98 was Corey Peters.

Peters has since retired from the NFL after 13 seasons. He spent seven with the Cardinals from 2015-2021. He tore his Achilles in 2015 in training camp and missed that full season.

But he was a stalwart on the defensive line and a great leader in the locker room. He was a great run defender and also had a few sacks, eight in total in his time in Arizona.

Here’s to No. 98 Corey Peters with 98 days till the Cardinals open the season.

