98 days till Bears season opener: Every player to wear No. 98 for Chicago

The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2023 regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10, which is now 98 days away.

From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.

No. 98 is currently worn by rookie defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr., who’s expected to serve as a key rotational piece at nose tackle. But there have been some other memorable players to don the number, including Bryan Robinson.

With 98 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 98 for the Bears (via Pro Football Reference):

DT Gervon Dexter Sr.: 2023-present

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

DE Gerri Green: 2022

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

DT Bilal Nichols: 2018-21

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

DT Mitch Unrein: 2016-17

DT Brandon Dunn: 2014-15

DE Corey Wootton: 2010-13

LB Darrell McClover: 2009

Getty Images

DT Dusty Dvoracek: 2007-08

DE Shurron Pierson: 2004

DT Bryan Robinson: 1998-2003

DT Carl Simpson: 1993-97

DE Jon Norris: 1987

DE Tyrone Keys: 1983-85

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire