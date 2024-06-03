97 days till the Cardinals’ season opener vs. Bills

We kick off a new week in the NFL offseason and are one day closer to the start of the Arizona Cardinals’ regular season. It is now, as of Monday, 97 days from their season opener on the road against the Buffalo Bills.

Third-year linebacker Cameron Thomas is the player who now wears No. 97 and, after a disappointing second season, hopes to increase his role.

The No. 97 has not been an impact number for a while. Before Thomas, defensive lineman Jordan Phillips wore it, as did Zach Allen in his rookie season.

The last truly impactful No. 97 for the Cardinals was Josh Mauro from 2015-2017. In that stretch, he played in 32 games, had two sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 10 QB hits.

