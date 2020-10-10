96% of experts pick Seahawks over Vikings

Not many are expecting the 1-3 Vikings to upset the 4-0 Seahawks on Sunday Night Football in Seattle.

Vegas has the Seahawks listed as the favorites and a staggering of 96% of NFL experts have Seattle winning per NFLPickWatch.com.

The Vikings have lost the last six matchups against the Seahawks. Their last win came back in 2009 when Matt Hasselbeck was quarterback for the Seahawks.

The Vikings are the only NFC North team playing on Sunday. The Bears beat the Bucs on Thursday night while the Packers and Lions are both on bye.