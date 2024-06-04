96 days till the Cardinals’ season opener vs. Bills

The offseason countdown to the start of the regular season continues. Today, Tuesday, is 96 days away from the Arizona Cardinals’ season opener, when they will take on the Buffalo Bills on the road on September 8.

No. 96 is currently worn by defensive lineman Naquan Jones, signed late last season. After eight games with the Tennessee Titans, Jones appeared in four for the Cardinals in 2023 collecting eight total tackles in 104 defensive snaps.

You have to back many years to get an impactful No. 96.

Linebacker Kareem Martin fits the bill, although he wasn’t a great player. He was impactful in his four seasons. He was a solid special teams player, logging over 300 special teams snaps twice, and become solid depth on the defensive line and the edge. He started 10 games in 2017, his last season with the Cardinals.

A better No. 96 was Clyde Simmons, who played for Arizona in 1994-95, when he has 17 sacks and six forced fumbles. But Martin was the last player who was fairly impactful.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire