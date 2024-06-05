95 days till the Cardinals’ season opener against the Bills

We continue the long countdown to the start of the NFL regular season. On this Wednesday, the Arizona Cardinals are 95 days from their Week 1 season-opening road matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

No. 95 on the Cardinals is currently defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga, who has yet to play a down for the team.

We don’t have to go far back to find the last reasonably impactful player to wear No. 95. The last two have been that.

Most recently, it was defensive lineman Leki Fotu, now a member of the New York Jets. He played four seasons for the Cardinals, drafted in the fourth round in 2020. He had 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season.

Before him was Rodney Gunter, who was also a fourth-round pick (in 2015) and played five seasons for the Cardinals. He had 11 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, 29 quarterback hits and 126 total tackles in his five NFL seasons.

