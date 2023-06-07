95 days till Bears season opener: Every player to wear No. 95 for Chicago

The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2023 regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10, which is now 95 days away.

From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.

No. 95 is currently worn by veteran defensive end DeMarcus Walker, who’s expected to serve as a key starter off the edge. But there have been some other memorable players to don the number, including Hall of Famer Richard Dent.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With 95 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 95 for the Bears (via Pro Football Reference):

DE DeMarcus Walker: 2023-present

DE Jalyn Holmes: 2022

DT Khyiris Tonga: 2021

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

DT Ego Ferguson: 2014-15

LB Larry Grant: 2013

LB Cheta Ozougwu: 2012-13

DT Anthony Adams: 2007-11

DT Ian Scott: 2003-06

DE Keith McKenzie: 2002

DE John Stamper: 2002

DL Karon Riley: 2001

DL Troy Wilson: 2000

DT Russell Davis: 1999

DE Mark Thomas: 1997-98

LB Dana Howard: 1996

DE Richard Dent: 1983-95

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire