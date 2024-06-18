94% pass accuracy, 100% tackles won, 7 recoveries: 24yo Arsenal target was excellent on Euro 2024 duty

Arsenal target Ferdi Kadioglu delivered a superb performance for Turkey during their 3-1 win over Georgia in the Euro 2024 group stage.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for Fenerbahce over the past few years. He made 51 appearances last season, registering three goals and five assists.

Kadioglu has the ability to play in both full-back positions, but he has predominantly featured on the left flank where he started for Turkey earlier today.

Right from the off, he showed his class with his distribution in the opposition half. He completed 66 passes with an accuracy of 94%. 51 of those came in Georgia’s half.

Aside from his passing, Kadioglu created four key chances for his teammates. One of those was a cross which indirectly contributed to Mert Muldur opening the scoring.

Elsewhere, the left-back made seven recoveries with two tackles won (100%) and three interceptions. We are not surprised that Arsenal are looking to sign him this summer.

The Gunners are yet to make a formal approach for his services, but reports in Turkey have claimed that the club have already agreed personal terms with the versatile star.

Fenerbahce are open to parting ways with him for around £25 million this summer, but the big question remains whether the arrival of manager Jose Mourinho will change things.

Mourinho was only recently appointed as the new head coach of the Istanbul giants and the Portuguese tactician could provide resistance to the defender leaving Fenerbahce.

We should know more about Arsenal’s interest in the coming weeks.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com & Sofascore.com