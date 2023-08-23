94-year-old Navy veteran set sights on air chair world record

94-year-old Navy veteran Ejnar Dyrr says the secret to a healthy life is eating well and staying active. And one of his favorite activities is riding an air chair.

Piloting the seated water ski requires strength, balance, and control, and it’s something Dyrr does for fun. He's so confident in his abilities that he decided to attempt a world record.

To become the oldest person to officially ride an air chair, Dyrr had to pilot the seated water ski while fully in control for 100 meters (approximately 328 feet). He then had to perform a jump, before riding for another 30 meters (approximately 98 feet).

To spur him on, Dyrr had a crowd of well-wishers on the banks of Pineview Reservoir near Ogden, Utah, including eight of his children, 27 grandchildren, and more than 30 great-grandkids.

Watch the video below to see a 94-year-old man attempt to set a world record on an air chair

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch this 94-year-old Navy veteran's air chair world record attempt