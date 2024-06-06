94 days till the Cardinals’ season opener against the Bills

It is a Thursday and one day closer to the start of the 2024 NFL regular season. The Arizona Cardinals will kick off their 2024 regular season in Week 1 on the road against the Buffalo Bills.

We are 94 days from that event.

No. 94 currently is unoccupied by a player on the team. It belonged to veteran defensive lineman Carklos Watkins last year, who played in only two games before tearing his biceps and missing the rest of the season. He is a free agent, not having signed with a team yet.

Who was the most recent impactful No. 94? That would be Zach Allen, who spent four seasons with the team from 2019-2022, wearing No. 94 2020-2022.

He developed into a solid interior rushing, logging a career-high 5.5 sacks in 2022. He signed as a free agent in 2023 with the Denver Broncos and followed it up last season with five sacks.

He was a solid No. 94.

