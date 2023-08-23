93-Year-Old Woman Rescued Amid Deadly Flooding in Chile

A 93-year-old woman was rescued in Curico, Chile, by emergency services, video posted on Tuesday, August 22, showed, as floods in the country left at least three dead.

More than 30,000 people were evacuated in central Chile by August 22, as a weather front caused severe flooding, according to local officials.

On Monday, August 21, President Gabriel Boric declared a state of catastrophe for affected regions. Credit: Carabineros de Chile via Storyful