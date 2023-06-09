93 days until Vikings season opener: Every player to wear No. 93
It’s the final countdown…
Well, sort of.
The Minnesota Vikings will kick off their 2023 regular season in 93 days at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 10.
From now until then, we will take a trip down memory lane and count each day by revisiting the players that have worn that specific jersey number.
Jonathan Bullard currently holds the number for the Vikings and has worn it since last season. Edge rusher Patrick Jones II also wore the number briefly before switching to No. 91. However, the number is headlined by John Randle, a Hall of Famer who wore the number for 11 seasons.
With 93 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to wear No. 93 with the Vikings (via Pro Football Reference):