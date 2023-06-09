93 days till Bears season opener: Every player to wear No. 93 for Chicago
The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2023 regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10, which is now 93 days away.
From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.
No. 93 is currently worn by veteran defensive tackle Justin Jones, who’s the team’s starting three-technique. But there have been some other memorable players to don the number, including Adewale Ogunleye and Trace Armstrong.
With 93 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 93 for the Bears (via Pro Football Reference):
DT Justin Jones: 2022-present
DE Margus Hunt: 2021
OLB James Vaughters: 2019-20
OLB Sam Acho: 2017-18
DT Will Sutton: 2014-16
DT Nate Collins: 2012-13
DE Thaddeus Gibson: 2011
LB Jabara Williams: 2011
DE Adewale Ogunleye: 2004-09
DE Phillip Daniels: 2000-03
DT Paul Grasmanis: 1996-98
DE Trace Armstrong: 1989-94
DT Guy Teafatiller: 1987
