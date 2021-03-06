About that 92 that Robert Gamez shot at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Todd Kelly
1 min read
In case you missed it, Robert Gamez posted a 92 on Friday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and then got disqualified.

He opened the tournament with a 79 so his week didn’t get off on the best foot. On Friday, things just got worse.

He started on the first hole and went bogey-double bogey-bogey-bogey-bogey-double bogey before finally making par on the 7th. He finished his front nine at Bay Hill bogey-double bogey for a 47. He then triple-bogeyed the 11th, doubled the par-5 12th, bogeyed the 14th and doubled the 15th. He shot a 45 on the back for a 20-over 92 on a course where he earned one of his his three PGA Tour victories.

In 1990, the then 21-year-old rookie holed out for eagle on the 18th hole to beat Greg Norman by a shot at the Nestle Invitational at Bay Hill.

It was the second win of his rookie campaign, as he also captured the Northern Telecom Tucson Open in his first pro start after leaving the University of Arizona.

After his round on Friday, Gamez, 52, was DQ’d because he didn’t sign his scorecard.

