92 days till the Cardinals’ season opener against the Bills

As we awake on this Saturday, we are a day closer to the start of the 2024 NFL regular season. For the Arizona Cardinals, they will open their season on the road against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

That game is in 92 days.

No. 92 currently belongs to defensive lineman Bilal Nichols, signed this offseason to a three-year deal as a free agent. He is expected to be a starter and to be a key part of the defense.

The hope is that he is an impact player for the Cardinals.

Who was the last reasonably impactful player on the Cardinals to wear no. 92?

That probably would not apply to the last three players to wear it — defensive linemen Kevin Strong, Antwaun Woods or Zach Kerr.

However, Frostee Rucker was a good one. He wore No. 92 for the Cardinals from 2015-2017, although he spent two seasons before that wearing No. 98.

He bounced between being starter and key rotational player while in Arizona. He was also one of the locker room leaders.

In five seasons, he played in 73 games, starting 38 of them. he had 106 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 25 tackles for loss, 42 quarterback hits, four force fumbles and a fumble recovery.

He played 12 NFL seasons.

