92 days till Bears season opener: Every player to wear No. 92 for Chicago

The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2023 regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10, which is now 92 days away.

From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.

No. 92 is currently worn by defensive tackle Andrew Brown, who will be battling for a roster spot. But there have been some memorable players to don the number, including Pernell McPhee and Hunter Hillenmeyer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With 92 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 92 for the Bears (via Pro Football Reference):

DT Andrew Brown: 2022-present

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LB Caleb Johnson: 2021

Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports

DE Brent Urban: 2019-20

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

OLB Pernell McPhee: 2015-17

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

DT Stephen Paea: 2011-14

LB Hunter Hillenmeyer: 2003-10

NT Ted Washington: 2001-02

LB Barry Minter: 1993-2000

LB Troy Johnson: 1988-89

LB Paul Migliazzo: 1987

LB Raymond Morris: 1987

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire