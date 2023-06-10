92 days till Bears season opener: Every player to wear No. 92 for Chicago
The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2023 regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10, which is now 92 days away.
From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.
No. 92 is currently worn by defensive tackle Andrew Brown, who will be battling for a roster spot. But there have been some memorable players to don the number, including Pernell McPhee and Hunter Hillenmeyer.
With 92 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 92 for the Bears (via Pro Football Reference):
DT Andrew Brown: 2022-present
LB Caleb Johnson: 2021
DE Brent Urban: 2019-20
OLB Pernell McPhee: 2015-17
DT Stephen Paea: 2011-14
LB Hunter Hillenmeyer: 2003-10
NT Ted Washington: 2001-02
LB Barry Minter: 1993-2000
LB Troy Johnson: 1988-89
LB Paul Migliazzo: 1987
LB Raymond Morris: 1987
