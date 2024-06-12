91 touches, 70 passes, 6 key chances: Man Utd star continues superb form on international duty

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes delivered a fantastic performance for Portugal during their 3-0 friendly win over the Republic of Ireland last night.

The 29-year-old was in superb form for the Red Devils during the back end of the campaign. He played an important role in the FA Cup final with the match-winning assist for Kobbie Mainoo.

Fernandes has continued to impress at the international level. He scored twice in the victory over Finland before delivering the assist for the opening goal by Joao Felix against Ireland.

Aside from his goal contribution, he completed an impressive 70 out of his 73 passes with an accuracy of 93 per cent. The playmaker had 91 touches, creating six key chances for Portugal.

Roberto Martinez’s side have had a couple of setbacks this year with defeats to Slovenia and Croatia, but they will be aiming to go all the way in the upcoming European Championship.

Fernandes has been United’s main talisman over the past four years. Portugal have several more creative players, but there is no doubt that the Red Devils ace remains the key catalyst.

The £59 million-rated star has registered 22 goals and 20 assists from 67 caps for his country.

Fernandes and Portugal will start their Euro 2024 campaign against the Czech Republic on June 18 before facing Turkey and Georgia on June 22 and June 26 respectively.

It is not a straightforward group for the Euro 2016 champions, but they are expected to progress into the last 16 stage of the continental competition as group winners.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com & Sofascore.com