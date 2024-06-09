91 days till the Cardinals’ season opener against the Bills

We are one day closer to the start of the 2024 NFL season. On this Sunday, we are a full 13 weeks away from when the Arizona Cardinals take the field in Highmark Stadium to face the Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 1.

That is in 91 days.

No. 91 now belongs to defensive lineman L.J. Collier, who is on the team for the second season in a row. He hoped to be an impact player in 2023 but tore his biceps in Week 1 and missed the rest of the season.

He hopes to be that impact guy this year.

Who was the last impactful No. 91?

It hasn’t been a well-used number. It was worn by a player in 1925-26 but then not again until 1997.

Michael Dogbe wore it from 2019-2022 but he wasn’t what you would call an impact player necessarily.

We could go back to 2013-2014 when Matt Shaughnessy wore it. He was an elite run defender. He even had three sacks in 2013.

He was only a Cardinal for two seasons but he was a solid guy to have on defense.

We will continue to count down to the season tomorrow.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire