91 days till Bears season opener: Every player to wear No. 91 for Chicago

The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2023 regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10, which is now 91 days away.

From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.

No. 91 is currently worn by defensive end Dominique Robinson, who will be a key rotational piece off the edge. But there have been some memorable players to don the number, including Tommie Harris and Eddie Goldman.

With 91 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 91 for the Bears (via Pro Football Reference):

DE Dominique Robinson: 2022-present

NT Eddie Goldman: 2015-21

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

LB DeDe Lattimore: 2014

OLB David Bass: 2013-14

DT Amobi Okoye: 2011-12

DT Tommie Harris: 2004-10

LB Khari Samuel: 1999-2001

DE John Thierry: 1997-98

LS Rob Davis: 1996

LB Myron Baker: 1993-95

DT Fred Washington: 1990

LB Jay Norvell: 1987

