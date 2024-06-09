€90m-rated Barcelona prodigy puts on a show before the Euros

International football has its own challenges far different from those at Barcelona. While club football presents a more consistent platform to work on, international football is more rare experience. From the oldest veterans to the youngest stars at Barcelona, every player wants to represent their nation.

However, the opportunities to do so are almost always very limited. Even if a player gets called up to the international squad for any major tournament, convincing the head coach to give you playing time is another challenge altogether. Yet, with the Euros coming closer and closer, a certain Barcelona pearl seems to be on the right track.

As highlighted by SPORT, the latest 5-1 victory for Spain over Northern Ireland in a pre-tournament friendly saw 16-year-old Lamine Yamal showcase his best abilities. By doing so, he puts Luis de La Fuente in an almost undeniable position to possibly consider him as a starter come the start of the Euros in a few days.

The young Barcelona winger, despite being a mere child and one who is full of major levels of inexperience at the international stage, received a standing ovation due to his performance against Northern Ireland. In the 72 minutes that he played, he wrecked complete havoc upon the opponents.

The Barcelona starlet completed 19 successful passes, creating 5 big chances from them. Moreover, he made two crucial assists as well, one for Fabian Ruiz’s goal and the other for the goal of Mikel Oryazabal. Moreover, he did this with 41 touches, and completed 5 of the 6 dribbles he attempted.

Even when it comes to duels, Yamal was impeccable in almost every encounter. The Barcelona wonderkid won 10 out of the 11 grounded duels he contested for, and also made 4 recoveries throughout his time on the field. It does not hurt either that he won 3 of the 4 tackles he committed to.

From the frontlines to the defense, Lamine Yamal put on a massive show. Time will tell if it was enough to earn him a starting role at the Euros but one thing is for certain, this particular Barcelona prodigy is destined for great things to come even at the international level with Spain.