901 FC surrenders lead late in 2nd half to Monterey, 2-1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis 901 FC fell to Monterey Bay F.C. 2-1 on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

The Beale Street Boys grabbed a goal in the first minute of the match but couldn’t hold off a second half comeback from Monterey.

Memphis grabbed their early lead off the set piece as Bruno Lapa whipped a cross into the box. The pressure of the 901 FC attack and commotion of the Monterey defense caused chaos before a wayward clearance bounced off a visiting defender and into the net, giving the Beale Street Boys the lead in the first minute.

901 FC poured in 18 shots with five on goal but couldn’t equalize in a valiant comeback effort.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.