901 FC falls to Orange County SC 2-0

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Beale Street Boys dominated the first half but went down two goals with quick scores in the second half.

Memphis tallied six shots in the first frame while holding Orange County to just one.

The team looked poised to take the lead with several chances at a goal until Orange County put away goals in the 61st and 63rd minutes to take control of the match.

Memphis is now 1-3-0 on the season through five weeks.

Memphis 901 FC hits the road for an interconference tilt at Loudoun United on Saturday, April 13 at 3 p.m. CT.

Memphis returns to AutoZone Park for two matches in four days with their U.S. Open Cup match on Wednesday, April 17 and another USL Championship match on Saturday, April 20.

