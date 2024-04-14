901 FC falls to Loudoun, 2-1

Leesburg, VA. — Memphis 901 FC dropped an afternoon away match to Loudoun United FC 2-1 at Segra Field on Saturday.

A highlight free kick goal from Samuel Careaga in the 14th minute gave Memphis the early lead, but 901 FC couldn’t weather an offensive rally from Loudoun.

Midfielder Zac Duncan set up the Memphis goal with a strong run into the Loudoun half before being brought down to draw the foul just outside the box. Careaga stepped in for the direct strike off the left foot from 20 yards out to score his second goal of the season.

Two unanswered goals in the 42nd and 69th minutes gave the hosts the victory as 901 FC leaves Loudoun with no points to show.

Memphis returns to AutoZone Park for two matches in four days with their U.S. Open Cup match against Miami United FC on Wednesday, April 17 at 6:30 p.m. CT before another USL Championship match against Monterey Bay FC on Saturday, April 20. Tickets for both matches are available now on the club’s official website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.