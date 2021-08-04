90 percent of NFL players COVID vaccinated, most teams over 85 percent

NFL players have overwhelmingly decided to get their COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of the 2021 preseason which begins with the Hall of Fame game on Thursday.

As most training camps around the league have now been in session for at least a week, many players around the NFL have taken at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot. According to NFL PR, the total number of players in the league vaccinated is at 90 percent.

The total number of players in the entire league with a vaccine was at 83.6 percent a week ago on July 27.

In terms of team-by-team, in a short week, numbers have shot up as well, which appears to indicate a chunk of players showed up to camps and said they wanted to be vaccinated.

Additionally last week, every team in the NFL was at least above 60 percent of their players vaccinated.

While not including all 32 teams in the league, it was also announced that 27 teams are up above 85 percent of their players vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Finally, last week saw at least 10 teams hit more than 90 percent of players vaccinated.

This week eight are above 95 percent.

