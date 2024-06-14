90-goal Manchester City star has ‘no interest’ in signing new contract without insertion of key clause

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will reportedly reject any new contract offer that doesn’t include a buy-out clause.

The 23-year-old is set for contract extension talks with Manchester City this year, after Erling Haaland’s £175 million release clause became active following the conclusion of the striker’s second season at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland, who clinched successive Premier League Golden Boot awards with Manchester City, extended his goalscoring tally in east Manchester to 90 – netting 38 goals in 45 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign.

The Norwegian claimed his second Premier League title last month, and also won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup with Manchester City, taking the striker’s trophy tally to six since arriving in east Manchester.

Haaland has scored 90 goals in just 98 appearances for the Sky Blues, and has scored a sensational 63 Premier League goals in 66 appearances, including seven hat-tricks.

The 23-year-old also netted a hat-trick for Norway in an international friendly against Kosovo earlier this month, as Haaland concluded his campaign with two matches for his country.

The 2024/25 season will mark Haaland’s third at the Etihad Stadium, after the Norwegian penned a five-year deal upon arriving from Borussia Dortmund for £51 million in July 2022.

The striker is set for contract extension talks with Etihad bosses as he approaches the final two years of his current deal, with a depreciating release clause having become active this summer.

HITC report that Haaland intends to keep the release clause within any future contract, with the 23-year-old having ‘no interest’ in signing a deal which fails to include a buy-out option.

Pep Guardiola’s future could also impact Haaland’s contract negotiations, with the 53-year-old manager out of contract at the Etihad Stadium at the end of next season.

Haaland is one of several first-team players set for contract talks, as new deals are also set to be offered to Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri in the coming months.