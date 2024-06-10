90 days till the Cardinals’ season opener against the Bills

As we start another week in the NFL offseason, we are just a little bit closer to the start of the regular season. On this fine Monday, the Arizona Cardinals are 90 days from their first game of the season, on the road against the Buffalo Bills on September 8.

No. 90 is the number currently worn by defensive lineman Ben Stille, who spent time on the Cardinals’ roster last season. He bounced between the practice squad and the active roster, appearing in five games and collecting eight tackles and a sack.

But when it comes to No. 90, the guy Cardinals will remember as the last real impactful No. 90 was Darnell Dockett, one of the best defensive tackles the Cardinals have ever had.

He was drafted by the Cardinals in 2004 in the third round and he played a decade for the team. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and had 40.5 career sacks.

He was the Cardinals’ greatest No. 90 by far.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Spotify, YouTube or Apple podcasts.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire