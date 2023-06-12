90 days till Bears season opener: Every player to wear No. 90 for Chicago
The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2023 regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10, which is now 90 days away.
From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.
No. 90 is currently worn by defensive end Jalyn Holmes, who will be competing for a roster spot this summer. But there have been some memorable players to don the number, including Julius Peppers.
With 90 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 90 for the Bears (via Pro Football Reference):
DE Jalyn Holmes: 2023-present
DE Angelo Blackson: 2021-22
DT John Jenkins: 2020
DE Jonathan Bullard: 2017-18
DE Cornelius Washington: 2016
DT Evander "Ziggy" Hood: 2015
TE Greg Scruggs: 2015
NT Jay Ratliff: 2014-15
DE Julius Peppers: 2010-13
DE Jarron Gilbert: 2009
LB Joey LaRocque: 2008
NT Antonio Garay: 2006-07
LB Bryan Knight: 2002-03
DE Van Tuinei: 1999-2000
DL Alonzo Spellman: 1992-97
DE Al Harris: 1979-1988
