90 to 85 man roster cuts begin: Seahawks waiving linebacker Nate Evans

NFL teams have to trim their rosters from 90 players down to 85 by 1:00 pm PT tomorrow. The Seattle Seahawks have made their first cut.

According to a report by Brady Henderson at ESPN, the team has informed linebacker Nate Evans he’s being released.

The Seahawks have informed LB Nate Evans that he's being waived, I'm told. NFL teams have to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 by 1 p.m. PT tomorrow. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 16, 2021

Evans played his college ball at UCF and went undrafted. Seattle acquired him off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars back in May. He played a total of 39 snaps in Saturday night’s preseason loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Evans posted five tackles.

