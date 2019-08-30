From 90 to 53: Seattle Seahawks roster cut tracker

The Seattle Seahawks, like the rest of the NFL, have a deadline of 4 p.m. ET Saturday to trim their 90-man roster to just 53 players. Approximately 1,184 players around the league are about to become available as free agents or via the waiver wire, so coaches around the league will be looking for players to fill their needs.

Ahead of Saturday's deadline, here's a list of notable Seahawks players who are said to be looking for jobs before Week 1:

**It's important to note that these are all reports until Seattle has confirmed its 53-man roster, which is expected sometime in the evening Saturday.**

A source tells the Seattle Times is that Paxton Lynch has been waived. So Geno Smith the backup QB. No surprise there. Seahawks may try to keep Lynch on the practice squad. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 30, 2019

Seahawks Insider Joe Fann has more on Lynch's reported cut here.

Another Seahawks move ahead of cut-down day: they're waiving rookie running back Xavier Turner, a source tells me. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 30, 2019

ESPN sources: the Seahawks have released veteran defensive back DeShawn Shead. He'd been playing safety this summer and got a long look last night at cornerback, where he started in 2015-16 for Seattle. A locker-room favorite and a member of the Seahawks' Super Bowl XLVIII team. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 31, 2019

Shead confirmed his release in a post on Twitter.

Thank you to the entire @Seahawks organization. I'm grateful for the opportunity to compete once again as a hawk! 🙏🏾 I will always appreciate and have love for the 12's! Can't wait to see what next! #TrustTheProcess #TMC #TheGrindDontStop — DeShawn Shead (@dshead24) August 31, 2019

The Seahawks have waived safety Shalom Luani, a source tells me. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 31, 2019

Defensive end Logan Tago has also been waived by the Seahawks, a source tells me. The undrafted rookie from Wazzu signed with Seattle on Wednesday and started in last night's preseason finale. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 31, 2019

Early Saturday, Jay Glazer of NFL on FOX reported the Seahawks had agreed to a blockbuster trade to land Texans star Jadeveon Clowney.

Scoopage: SEA & HOU have agreed to trade parameters re: Jadeveon Clowney contingent upon Clowney & other players involved passing physicals. Still lot of moving parts but believed Clowney, who rejected going to Miami at first, is headed for his physical with Hawks. @NFLONFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) August 31, 2019

Seahawks sent a third-round draft pick along with linebackers Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin to Texans in exchange for three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, according to league sources. Clowney in Seattle right now to take a physical — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 31, 2019

#Seahawks are releasing DT Earl Mitchell, source says. They signed him after the Jarran Reed suspension. Could still be with Seattle this year. He's a vested veteran so they might bring him back Week 2 rather than guarantee his whole salary by carrying him now. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 31, 2019

The #Seahawks are cutting WR Jazz Ferguson, source said. Had a productive preseason and could get claimed. Otherwise, likely back on Seattle's practice squad. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2019

Another surprise in Seattle: The #Seahawks are releasing veteran CB Jamar Taylor, source said. He'd been the frontrunner for the nickel job for much of camp. Now a free agent. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2019

Source: The #Seahawks have released DE Cassius Marsh. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

I'm told the Seahawks have also waived LB Juwon Young. So the players they are known to have waived today:



Jazz Ferguson

Earl Mitchell

Brian Wallace

Jawuan Johnson

Juwon Young

Elijah Nkansah https://t.co/qIoJ73lIp9













— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 31, 2019

I believe BBK just confirmed his spot on roster on UW radio broadcast. #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) August 31, 2019

More moves: The #Seahawks are releasing TE Jacob Hollister, source said. … The #Saints cut RB Devine Ozigbo, who could be back on the practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

Am told Seahawks have released J.D. McKissic. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 31, 2019

Seahawks have waived UDFA receiver Terry Wright, I'm told. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 31, 2019

Seahawks have waived CB Simeon Thomas, I'm told. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 31, 2019

As part of the impact from the Jadeveon Clowney trade, the #Seahawks are expected to release starting WR Jaron Brown, a cap casualty, source said. They need to fit in Clowney's tag. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

Brown confirmed he had been released via this post on Twitter:

Thank you Seattle! Fell in love with this city, fans and organization! Next chapter for me — Jaron Brown (@jaronbrown13) August 31, 2019

