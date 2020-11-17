9 waiver wire targets for fantasy football in Week 11

With the fantasy football playoffs right around the corner, it is an all-out blitz to make sure your team has all the right pieces to win a championship. Even this late in the season, there is still a lot of value out on the waiver wire.

Who knows, the player you add this week could be your saving grace when it comes to the postseason. Here are nine waiver wire pickups for Week 11:

RB Wayne Gallman, New York Giants

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

30.5% rostered (ESPN) With the Giants' postseason hopes not depleted at 3-7, Gallman has been one of the key guys stepping up in recent weeks. With 53 yards on the ground and two touchdowns against the Eagles on Sunday, Gallman is primed to be a large performer in the second half of the season. He is on a bye in Week 11 though.

WR Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

6.8% rostered (ESPN) After his breakout game Thursday night, Pittman may be on his way to becoming the Colts No. 1 receiving target. He totaled seven catches for 101 yards along with one carry for 21 yards. If he can stay healthy, the rookie has a lot of upside in this offense.

RB Salvon Ahmed, Miami Dolphins

ALLEN EYESTONE / THE PALM BEACH POST

7% rostered (ESPN) Miami’s surge to relevance in the AFC has come with great defensive play and strong performances by players like Ahmed. With injuries to just about every player in the Dolphins backfield, Ahmed was the lead back on Sunday. He finished with 85 yards rushing and a touchdown, showing that he can possibly be the guy to stick around for Miami’s postseason run.

QB Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

0.6% rostered (ESPN) Drew Brees’ fractured ribs and collapsed lung are major causes for concern. The 41-year-old quarterback left Sunday’s game against San Francisco and was replaced by Winston. If Brees is going to miss considerable time, Jameis could be inheriting an elite offense that could lead to lots of points, barring any turnovers.

WR Keelan Cole, Jacksonville Jaguars

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

13.6% rostered (ESPN) Cole had a career game against Green Bay on Sunday, scoring a receiving and punt return touchdown. The Jaguars almost pulled off the upset and showed that they still have talent on their roster despite losing eight straight. Cole could be a guy that sees a lot of targets on a team that is just hoping for this season to end.

RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts

AP Photo/Ben Margot

41.1% rostered (ESPN) Hines continues to be a waiver wire steal with a monumental game Thursday night against Tennessee. He finished with 28.5 fantasy points in PPR leagues and saw a majority of the action among the Colts’ running backs. As Indy tries to build consistent offensive success, Hines seems to be the common denominator. When he gets going, the Colts win games.

TE Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

20.2% rostered (ESPN) Thomas has quietly put together a solid season, with 28 catches for over 300 yards and three touchdowns. Without an established No. 2 target behind Terry McLaurin, Thomas might be that guy in Washington.

RB Kalen Ballage, Los Angeles Chargers

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

29.9% rostered (ESPN) With Austin Ekeler still out, the Chargers have struggled to develop a consistent run game. Ballage, who came over from Miami and New York earlier this season, has started to become the main option in L.A. He only had 68 yards on the ground but added five catches for 34 yards as well. Ballage is definitely a guy to keep your eye on.

WR Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

23.2 rostered (ESPN) The Patriots have been searching for a No. 1 receiving target all year, and they may have found it in Meyers. He finished Week 10 with five catches for 59 yards, along with a passing touchdown to Rex Burkhead. As Bill Belichick tries to salvage this season, look for Meyers’ role to increase.

