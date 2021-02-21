9 under-the-radar free agent RBs who might fit for the Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals, if they do not re-sign Kenyan Drake, will likely look to free agency to sign a running back. The type of running back they sign will say a lot about what they think about Chase Edmonds, who enters his fourth season and has been one of the more dynamic offensive players on the team.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been consistent about saying that he considers Edmonds a starting running back in the league. However, while he has been able to handle a full load in individual games, he has also dealt with injuries in games following the heavy workload.

The Cardinals could look to add a bell cow running back in free agency, but that will be expensive. What is more likely is a back who can share the load with Edmonds, giving Arizona a 1A and 1B at the position.

Tevin Coleman

Coleman struggled to stay healthy last season, playing in only eight games and rushing for only 53 yards, but he was a 500-800 yard runner in shared roles the previous four seasons.

Matt Breida

Another familiar face from his time with the San Francisco 49ers, Breida is super exciting but also deals with injuries. He only had 59 rushing attempts last season for the Miami Dolphins and has not played in all 16 games in a season since hie rookie year. But he has averaged 4.9 yards per attempt in his career.

Mike Davis

The Cardinals saw firsthand how effective Davis can be as a lead back when they faced the Carolina Panthers. He had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage for Carolina, starting 12 games for Christian McCaffrey. He has the size for short-yardage situations, he can move surprisingly well for his 220-pound frame and can catch the ball.

Carlos Hyde

He missed six games in 2020 with the Seattle Seahawks but has been a lead back for much of his career. He can catch the ball, too. Now, closing in on 31 years old, he is better suited as a complementary back but he still has gas in the tank and would fit the profile to share the offensive load with Edmonds.

Malcolm Brown

Another back in the NFC West, he saw his role grow last season with the Los Angeles Rams. He has 101 rushing attempts for 419 yards and five scores. He is especially good in short-yardage situations at 5-foot-11 and 221 pounds. Adding Brown would make Edmonds a clear No. 1 back.

Le'Veon Bell

Bell is still only 28 years old but it feels like he is ancient. He is four years removed from being the very best running back in the NFL. His year and a half with the New York Jets did not do him well and he was a third-string back for the Kansas City Chiefs. But he knows the Cardinals' running backs coach, James Saxon, who was Bell's position coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers when he was so great, and offers some of the same skills that Edmonds offers, so they could be interchanged nicely. Bell has been a bellcow back. If given a complementary role with Edmonds, the running game could be fun to watch.

Jamaal Williams

Williams has been second fiddle to Aaron Jones but has been solid whenever given the opportunity. He has rushed for between 460 and 556 yards all four seasons as a pro. The question is whether he will be seeking the opportunity to be a clear No. 1. If that isn't available, he would be a nice fit along with Edmonds.

Wayne Gallman

After Saquon Barkley went down with a knee injury for the New York Giants, there were times when Gallman was the entire offense. He rushed for 682 yards and six touchdowns on 4.6 yards per attempt. Like Williams, he also could be looking for a featured role in an offense somewhere, but he does have a Clemson connection with some Cardinals (DeAndre Hopkins, Isaiah Simmons).

Marlon Mack

Mack is coming off a torn Achilles, so he will not likely command a high price. In 2018 and 2019, he respectively rushed for 908 and 1,091 yards as a starter. He has not yet played a full 16-game season but can handle a full load. He could be a Kenyan Drake lead back or split carries with Edmonds or even be the secondary back to Edmonds.

