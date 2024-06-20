9-time All-Star Paul George names Bronny James’ most impressive trait

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George recently offered a scouting report of draft prospect Bronny James and the nine-time NBA All-Star believes he has a bright future ahead.

James, the eldest son of LeBron James, averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 36.6% shooting from the field in 25 games as a freshman at USC. He scored in double figures three times, including a season-high 15 points and three assists on Dec. 30.

The 19-year-old is considered a second-round pick on June 27 after attending the combine and completing workouts with the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. George, speaking on his podcast, likes James’ current ability and thinks he can be a steal in the draft.

What’s most impressive is just his basketball savviness. He can do it all. I feel like he hasn’t shown that he can really be elite at a lot of things, but I think he can be elite at a lot of things. I compare him to the Jrue Holidays, the Derrick Whites—guys that are glue guys that can go do everything on the floor and help you win. That’s kind of how I see him.

James previously pointed to Holiday and White as players he wants to model his game after. He likes the way that they can impact games for their respective teams and the grit, toughness and defensive intensity they play with nightly.

LeBron commended his son for watching those players because they affect winning at a high level. He loves the mindset Bronny has at this stage of his basketball career and believes he can also bring that ability with him to the NBA.

Bronny is projected to be drafted by the Lakers with the 55th pick, though other teams have reportedly expressed interest in him. He and his agent, Rich Paul, have been selective with his predraft workouts in an effort to land in the best situation for him. We will soon learn which team that is.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire