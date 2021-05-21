9 things we learned from Week 1 of Colts’ OTAs

The Indianapolis Colts revised their offseason training program and will be holding two weeks of voluntary workouts. The first week of those workouts came to an end Friday.

The Colts won’t hold mandatory minicamp as they typically would in an offseason but instead opted to get all of their OTA sessions in before the month of June arrives. This will give them two full months of rest before arriving back for training camp.

The Colts aren’t doing much at this point in the offseason but there are some takeaways from the team’s media pool.

Here are nine things we learned from Week 1 of Colts’ OTAs:

First look at the new QB

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

If you haven't heard, there's a new quarterback in town. The Colts traded two draft picks for Carson Wentz this offseason to hopefully be their quarterback of the future. Though he missed Monday and Tuesday due to an illness, the 28-year-old was on the field for the rest of the week making throws vs. air. Wentz's mobility was on display plenty even though there was no defense to throw against.

Parris Campbell is 100%

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Campbell and the Colts are hoping this is finally the year he can stay healthy. The speedy wideout has a skillset that is lacking in the offense and one that can make a massive impact as long as he stays on the field. Campbell told reporters this week he is fully cleared for work, and Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan wrote that it's easy to see how different Campbell looks from the rest of the room given his size and speed: "When you see Campbell go through drills with the other wideouts, you forget how different his speed and size is compared to the rest of the group," Bowen wrote. "You don’t have a lot of 4.31 40-yard dash guys, who also stand 6-0 and 208 pounds."

Marlon Mack working back

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Though it was fun to watch rookie Jonathan Taylor set the league on fire during the second half of the season, that likely happened because Mack tore his Achilles halfway through the Week 1 opener against the Jaguars. But Mack is working his way back from surgery on his Achilles and even though he wasn't participating in the drills, he was moving around at practice likely continuing his rehab, per Stephen Holder of The Athletic. "Mack’s injury was more serious and he will be brought along a bit slower, but he’s clearly not far behind," Holder wrote. "Mack was on the field in his jersey, though not participating in practice. But he was engaging in athletic activities apart from the team and shows no obvious signs of having torn his Achilles just over seven months ago."

Story continues

Kwity Paye lining up with first team

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Colts and the fanbase couldn't be more excited to see their first-round pick in action. It seems Paye is already working his way onto the first-team defensive line, which shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. Paye will be competing for the strong-side defensive end role with Al-Quadin Muhammad, Tyquan Lewis and Ben Banogu. Multiple reports saw Paye running with the first-team defense, which will be a storyline to watch throughout training camp this summer.

Big bodies in the WR room

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Colts had been lacking true size in the wide receiver room before Chris Ballard arrived. That's no longer an issue. With Michael Pittman Jr. leading the way followed by the intriguing talents of Dezmon Patmon and Mike Strachan, the room become much more noticeable. "When you have a wideout group that includes Michael Pittman (6-4, 223), Dezmon Patmon (6-4, 225) and Mike Strachan (6-5, 224), those are some body types that could be suiting up for the Indiana Pacers," wrote Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan."After years of searching for bigger bodied wideouts, the Colts certainly have those frames in the receiver room."

Bobby Okereke is the new MIKE

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

With the departure of Anthony Walker Jr. this offseason, former third-round pick Okereke will be filling the void at the MIKE linebacker position next to Darius Leonard, who will remain in his role as the WILL backer. Stephen Holder of The Atheltic noted that Okereke will be moving from SAM to MIKE full time, which opens up competition at a spot in the middle of the defense. "At linebacker, there will be a change this season after the departure of Anthony Walker in free agency. That will move Bobby Okereke from strong-side linebacker to middle linebacker full time and will open a spot on the strong side. Zaire Franklin took the initial snaps there on Thursday, but look for that spot to be fluid and subject to competition through training camp. Other candidates there include Matthew Adams and E.J. Speed. "

2020 opt-outs return

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan reported that the three players who opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 (Marvell Tell, Rolan Milligan, Skai Moore) were all back and participating on Thursday. "The three Colts who opted out for the 2020 season are back this year and were participating on Thursday: CB-Marvell Tell, S-Rolan Milligan, LB-Skai Moore," wrote Bowen. "It’s Tell who should have an opportunity to challenge for some playing time after he showed some promise in his rookie season in 2019. Tell was a 5th round pick in ’19 and made a position switch from safety to corner. Seeing him on the practice field on Thursday was a reminder of how much height and length he brings to the cornerback position."

Kemoko Turay still working back

Synidcation: Indianapolis

Turay first suffered a dislocated ankle during the 2019 game against the Kansas City Chiefs and never quite got right. He ran into some complications with his rehab during COVID-19 and then couldn't get 100% for the 2020 season. He had a clean-up surgery this offseason and is wearing a brace while working to get back on the field, per Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan. "Remember, Turay is coming off a surgery that he had earlier in 2021 to clean up a chip in his ankle," wrote Bowen. "Turay has a small brace on his lower right ankle, which is an injury he first dislocated and fractured in October 2019."

Darius Leonard looking forward to his extension

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Something to keep an eye on this offseason is the extension for Leonard, which is likely to reset the market at linebacker. Leonard talked about the upcoming extension and hopes that the team will see the same value he does. “They take value in me and hopefully that’ll show,” Leonard said Tuesday. “I think that I put in enough work the past three years. I give it my all day in and day out, never miss a day. Once I step on that field, I give everything I’ve got. They know that. And hopefully we get everything settled and we’ll be good to go.”

1

1

1

1