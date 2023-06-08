9 things we learned from Rams’ draft-focused episode of ‘Behind The Grind’

The Los Angeles Rams released Episode 2 of their “Hard Knocks”-style web series called “Behind The Grind”, with this episode focusing primarily on the 2023 NFL draft. It gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at everything that goes on in the days leading up to the draft, as well as the process during the three days of selecting players.

Cameras were all over the Rams’ draft house to capture the conversations of Sean McVay, Les Snead and others, which revealed exactly what the team was thinking throughout the draft. In this episode, we learned just how far up the Rams wanted to trade in the first round, how high they were on Kobie Turner and got a good look at the collaborative process with Snead, McVay and those involved in the selection process.

Here are nine things we learned from Episode 2 of the team’s fantastic show.

Rams’ draft room is incredibly open and collaborative

The Rams don’t just draft based on the opinions of McVay and Snead. They have position coaches, personnel evaluators and scouting analysts in the building when picks are made, weighing the opinions of many before making a selection.

Obviously, Snead is the primary decision-maker, but he takes into account how his coaches and talent evaluators feel about a player. McVay is always willing to trust Snead’s gut and primary instinct, deferring to him because of all the work he puts in leading up to the draft.

It’s truly fun to watch Snead and McVay work in tandem while the draft is going on.

Kevin Demoff is more excited about 2023 team than last year’s group

There was a lot of hype about the Rams in 2022 coming off their Super Bowl win. They were one of the favorites to win it all again, only to come up way short with a 5-12 record, largely due to injuries.

Yet, even with as much pre-season excitement as there was about the Rams potentially running it back,” COO Kevin Demoff is more excited about this year’s team.

“I am so excited for what this team can become,” he said. “I think some of you have heard me say this and it’ll sound crazy, but I promise you it’s not. I am more excited about this team going into 2023 at this point in the year than I was for last year’s team going into 2022.”

Rams looked as high as No. 16 to trade up

Though the Rams didn’t have a first-round pick, they didn’t just sit on their hands and enjoy the show. They were proactive in trying to move up. It was reported recently that they targeted five different offensive players in the first round and in this “Behind The Grind” episode, we found out just how high the Rams were looking.

McVay asked Snead at what point a trade up makes sense, and Snead replied by asking whether the Rams should call Washington at No. 16 overall.

“What do you really think begins to make sense?” McVay said.

“I wonder if you call Washington,” Snead replied.

Rams didn’t want to trade 2nd-round pick in 2024 to move up

Snead was on the phone with a member of another team, presumably a GM, talking about a potential trade into the first round. We don’t know who he was talking to, but the other team wanted the Rams’ second-round pick in a potential trade up, which Snead wasn’t interested in doing.

“We wouldn’t do the next year’s two,” Snead said. “I don’t mind talking about next year but this year’s picks would be better.”

McVay was talking to Kevin O’Connell about trading up to No. 23

At one point in the first round, McVay was pondering a trade up. He asked a couple of members of the Rams’ personnel group whether it would make sense to trade up to No. 23, citing Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell’s interest in moving down after talking to him throughout the night.

“I’ve been talking with O’Connell. I think they’re trying to get out. Would that still make the most sense for us?” Snead asked.

The Vikings didn’t end up trading down, standing pat and selecting Jordan Addison.

Les Snead loves Steve Avila’s run blocking

When the Rams were on the clock at No. 36, they were working through their options. Avila was one of their top targets and when discussing his game, Snead was fired up about his run-blocking ability.

“This guy’s a clinic in the run game. I know he can play the run. I know he can run block,” Snead said confidently.

The Rams felt he was the best offensive lineman on the board and ultimately the best player for them, excitedly selecting the TCU product in the second round.

Rams were looking for players to complement Aaron Donald

In the third round, the Rams were weighing their options in terms of positions to target. It’s clear they were eyeing defensive players and McVay mentioned the importance of finding guys who complement Donald up front.

He felt taking an edge rusher would be best, which is why the Rams selecting Tennessee’s Byron Young.

“Whether it’s edge or interior, it’s like, who complements AD and is also better for us long-term? I think addressing the rusher, whoever you guys think is the best, is the smart thing. Go with your gut.”

Snead, Raheem Morris and Eric Henderson all loved Kobie Turner at No. 89

The Rams’ second pick in the third round made for an interesting discussion. Snead was high on Turner at No. 89, but he wondered if they should take him that early.

He wasn’t the only one who loved Turner’s game. Defensive line coach Eric Henderson was also in the room, as was Morris, and both were big fans of Turner. Henderson and Morris’ opinions helped confirm Snead’s gut feeling that the Rams should select Turner.

“My favorite football player is Wake Forest. I just don’t know if this is where we pick him,” Snead said.

“Les, the one thing I appreciate is the conviction on something. If all these guys go, who you gonna be the most pissed about?” McVay asked

“Oh, that dude right there,” Snead said, referring to Turner.

“If you feel strongly about it, I’m (expletive) with you 100%,” McVay replied.

McVay then asked if there was a better defensive player on the board for the Rams at that point.

“Not based on what we are going to use him for,” Morris said.

“My thing is we’re gonna be (expletive) furious if we lose this (expletive) guy,” McVay said.

Stetson Bennett kept jumping out to Snead when watching defenders against Georgia

In the fourth round, the Rams selected Bennett – a player Snead loved throughout the draft process. At one point, Demoff even said to Snead that he’d been on Bennett “for months.”

What turned Snead onto Bennett was the way he jumped out when Snead was watching SEC defenders against Georgia. He kept noticing Bennett’s game, viewing him as more of a weapon than a game-manager for the Bulldogs.

“I would always watch SEC defenders against Georgia’s OL because they got a good OL and it’s like, damn, this Stetson Bennett. Everybody said he was the damn walk-on. This guy’s actually a weapon,” Snead said.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire