9 things to know about new Rams OLB Von Miller

Von Miller has established himself as one of the league’s best pass rushers ever, making the Pro Bowl eight times and being selected as a first-team All-Pro three times. He’s as good as it comes for an edge rusher, likely earning a spot in Canton as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday.

Broncos fans know a lot about Miller, but Rams fans are being introduced to the team’s new pass rusher this week. Here are nine facts and stats to know about Miller as he joins the Rams for the rest of this season.

Has highest pressure rate in NFL since 2016

Miller can drop back into coverage and defend the run, but his primary job is to rush the passer – and he’s been really good at that throughout his career. Since 2016, Miller ranks first in the NFL in pressure rate at 15.9%. That’s ahead of Takk McKinley, Trey Hendrickson and T.J. Watt, who are all above 15%, too.

At No. 5 is Aaron Donald with a 15.0% pressure rate, so the Rams now have two of the five best players in that statistic on defense.

Since 2016, Von Miller has generated the highest pressure rate in the NFL among 138 defensive players with at least 1,000 pass rush snaps (15.9%). The @RamsNFL pass rush now features two of the top five — Aaron Donald ranks 5th (15.0%).@VonMiller | #RamsHouse https://t.co/mLGKwrLeZH pic.twitter.com/kToT9QS8jl — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 1, 2021

Furthermore, Donald and Miller are both in the top four in total pressures since 2016, which is amazing considering Miller is No. 4 despite missing the entire 2020 season.

Donald and Miller also both rank top-4 in total QB pressures since 2016. What’s bonkers is Von still sits 4th and missed the entire 2020 season. https://t.co/THKYRmRPNM — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 1, 2021

Lives in Venice in the offseason

Miller resides in the Denver area during the season but when the offseason hits, he heads to his home in Southern California. He has a home in Venice so he’s at least familiar with the L.A. area.

The Rams aren’t certain to be a long-term fit for Miller considering he’s set to become a free agent in the offseason, but he probably wouldn’t mind staying in L.A. year-round. That could be a factor in negotiations when it comes to the Rams attempting to re-sign the future Hall of Famer.

1 of 5 players in NFL history with 100 sacks, 200 QB hits and 140 TFL

It’s no secret that Miller has become one of the best pass rushers in league history. He’s an eight-time Pro Bowler and destined for Canton, given the numbers he’s racked up throughout the course of his career.

Sacks didn’t become an official stat until 1982, but that doesn’t diminish the fact that he’s one of just five players in NFL history to record at least 100 sacks, 200 quarterback hits and 140 tackles for a loss in his career, per Stathead.

Miller has 110.5 sacks, 225 QB hits and 142 tackles for a loss since being drafted in the first round in 2011. The other four players to hit those numbers are J.J. Watt, DeMarcus Ware, Terrell Suggs and Jared Allen.

Averages nearly 1 sack per game in his career

Miller has played and started 142 regular-season games in the NFL, making every start from 2014-2018 without missing a single game. He’s racked up 110.5 sacks as a pro, which is an average of 0.78 per game – nearly one per contest.

That’s an impressive rate, even better than Donald’s average of 0.77 per game. Needless to say, the Rams have two dominant pass rushers at their disposal now.

Won Super Bowl 50 MVP

It’s not unheard of for a defensive player to win Super Bowl MVP, but it had only been done eight times before Miller won MVP of Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos. In that game, Miller had 2.5 sacks on Cam Newton, two QB hits, two forced fumbles and a pass defensed.

He was by far the best player on the field that night in 2016 and deserved to take home MVP honors for his performance. Other defensive players to win Super Bowl MVP include Ray Lewis, Randy White and Chuck Howley.

Earned $52 million more in his career than any other Broncos player

During the course of his career in Denver, Miller earned a whopping $143.7 million, helped by his record-setting six-year, $114 million contract in 2016. According to Spotrac, his career earnings in Denver are $52 million more than any other player in franchise history.

Obviously, contracts are much larger now than they were when, say, John Elway was playing, but Miller’s longevity and production helped him earn the honor of being the highest-paid player in Broncos history.

Von Miller leaves Denver having earned $143.7M in 10.5 seasons with the #Broncos, $52M more than any player in team history. Barring an extension in LA, he'll hit the free agent market for the first time in his career next March.https://t.co/fHkwEEfIdy — Spotrac (@spotrac) November 1, 2021

Has 13.5 sacks in eight career games vs. NFC West

Miller didn’t get to face the NFC West very often, being a member of the Broncos in the AFC West. But when he did play the Rams, Cardinals, 49ers and Seahawks, he was fantastic. In eight career games against the four NFC West teams, Miller recorded 13.5 sacks and had at least 2.5 against each of the teams in his career.

He has four sacks against the Cardinals, four against the Seahawks, three against the 49ers and 2.5 against the Rams, so he should be thrilled to face these teams twice a year now that he’s a member of the Rams.

4th-most forced fumbles among all active players

Miller not only knows how to get to the quarterback, but he’s also very good at dislodging the ball loose. It’s the mark of a great pass rusher, showing the ability to not only create negative plays but also potentially turnovers.

Only three active players have more forced fumbles than Miller in their career. Terrell Suggs (37), Chandler Jones (29) and Robert Quinn (29). Miller is tied for fourth with 26 career forced fumbles, matching Ryan Kerrigan and J.J. Watt.

Miller and Donald are alone with 75 sacks, 160 QB hits since 2014

Since Donald came into the NFL in 2014, he and Miller have both been two of the best pass rushers in the NFL. According to Stathead, they’re the only two players with at least 75 sacks and 160 QB hits since the start of the 2014 season.

That’s not a tandem any quarterback will want to face because there’s a very good chance either Donald or Miller will put him on his back at some point during the game.

Players with at least 75 sacks and 160 QB hits since 2014: Aaron Donald

Von Millerhttps://t.co/tSJAJ5bbJr pic.twitter.com/ewCXXlO7eX — Stathead (@Stathead) November 1, 2021

