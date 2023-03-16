9 things to know about new Bills WR Deonte Harty

Here are nine things to know about new Buffalo Bills wide receiver Deonte Harty:

The name

The No. 1 thing spreading about Deonte Harty in Buffalo seems to be nothing about his game. Instead, it’s his name. He changed it.

In a touching manner, on Christmas Day 2021, he changed his last name from Harris to Harty. it was a gesture honoring his stepfather. Our friends at Saints Wire said doing so really endeared the 25-year-old to fans.

DII product

Buffalo and Bills fans love an underdog story. Harty is one of them.

An unlikely pro, Harty comes from the line of Division II players to find their footing in the NFL. He was originally an undrafted rookie signee in 2019 by the New Orleans Saints. His school? Assumption University.

It’s in Worcester, Mass., for those curious.

Harty left the program with outstanding numbers. He had the career record for all-purpose yards (6,173) and touchdowns (45). With 14 career return touchdowns, Harris holds the NCAA all-division record.

Harty never left his DII start slow him down.

“It doesn’t matter what division you play. Football is football. As long as you can play and work hard, the right team will find you. I always tell others and I remind myself that it doesn’t matter what division you play at. Just play football and have fun and good things will happen,” Harty told telegram.com.

The 5-foot-6 receiver outgrew his size by running a 4.48 40-yard dash time.

Contract

Harty signed a two-year deal with the Bills. Because of the structure of it, its almost more of the one-year variety.

He’ll have somewhere around $5 million guaranteed in 2023. Then in Year 2, his cap hit jumps up and dead-cap hit dips down. All in all, if the Bills were to decide to let him go after that one season, they’ll earn $4M in salary cap saving.

Hot start to versatile career

Harty is another versatile weapon for the Bills offense. The speedy receiver can move around Buffalo’s offense, having lined up in the slot, outside and in the backfield during his career.

Harty’s best area might be his ability as a returner. As a rookie in 2019, Harty was named an All-Pro return man.

A tough 2022

While very much a player that fans can get behind as an underdog, Harty’s 2022 year did not go well.

Last offseason, he had a bit of a contract dispute with the Saints and never found an extension there. Harty only featured in four games, catching just two passes for 13 yards before a toe injury ended his season.

So why did the Bills sign him? There’s that return potential, but Harty showed he has it as a receiver in 2021. He was second on the Saints in receiving that season, catching 36 passes for 570 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games played.

Nearly called it a career early

Harty has had a series of rough patches off the field. He has been suspended by the NFL for three games due to a DUI and Harty’s lowest point came in relation to that.

Via Go Long, Harty revealed that was just one event that led him to nearly retiring from football in 2021. Harty’s girlfriend had a miscarriage and two weeks later his best friend unexpectedly passed away. Harty said he actually booked a flight back home… but stuck it out.

“So much stuff was going on at once,” Harris says. “I really couldn’t control my feelings. It was just bad.”

Gave back to New Orleans

Once settled in western New York, Harty will likely give back to the community–He always has.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hartyy donated meals to charities both in Louisiana and in the Baltimore, MD, area where he’s from according to NOLA.com. The Saints website noted Harty’s donations to local school athlete programs as well.

Well that's some TikTok

Now for some fun (and interesting) stuff. Harty is active on social media. He even uses the growing TikTok app.

In one video, Harty discussed his relationship and… we’ll let him do the talking. When he buys something for his girlfriend who lives in Washington D.C.? He still keeps those items in New Orleans.

We’ll let him do the talking:

Most of Harty’s video are more fun. Click here to find more of his TikTok videos.

Proof

Yeah, Harty is good as a return man:

Deonte Harris punt return for a TD 💨💨💨💨💨💨. #Saints off to a quick start. pic.twitter.com/ZZoz2wIG9n — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 22, 2019

